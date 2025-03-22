Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Heartfelt Message to Victor Wembanyama
SAN ANTONIO — As Chris Paul predicted when the news first broke, other teams have certainly enjoyed the lack of a 7-foot-4 beast in the paint on defense.
Trust me, you can't replace Vic," the point guard said lightheartedly."I can't stand on a guy's shoulders and block every shot that comes to the rim."
Last Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers, that was evident. The San Antonio Spurs dropped their makeup contest on the road, 125-109, and while they outrebounded their hosts, a flurry of turnovers ultimately sealed their fate.
Lakers coach J.J. Redick certainly enjoyed the win — the Lakers used it to inch closer to the Western Conference's No. 2 seed — but took time to speak on the missing presence of Wembanyama.
"He’s one-of-one," the coach said. “I had the fortune of having him on my podcast before he got drafted ... I was really struck by his maturity and thoughtfulness."
Since arriving in San Antonio, Wembanyama has taken the league by storm between his highlight-worthy plays and down-to-earth interests. Legos included.
His injury is certainly a setback for the Spurs; an advantage for his opponents, too. But as much as they might benefit from it, they'll still wish he were there.
“I wish him well and hopefully he’s back on the court very soon and doesn’t have a long-term issue,” Redick said. “He’s just a great human and great player and just a great representative of our league.
"Got to know him a little bit and I feel for him.”
