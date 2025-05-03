Lakers Legend Reacts to Gregg Popovich Coaching Retirement
Gregg Popovich, one of the greatest head coaches in NBA history, made headlines today as the 76-year-old decided to step away from the sidelines to become the San Antonio Spurs' Team President, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
After Popovich suffered a mild stroke in early November, Mitch Johnson took over as acting head coach and will now be named the next official head coach of the Spurs, per Charania.
Popovich is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in basketball history. He led San Antonio for 29 seasons, posting a regular-season record of 1422-869 while capturing five NBA championships. He's coached some of the game's greatest players, including Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, David Robinson, and many more.
Hall-of-Fame big man and former Spurs center Pau Gasol posted on X in honor of Popovich stepping away from coaching. Gasol spent three seasons in San Antonio playing under Popovich, averaging 10.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists.
While Gasol never won a title with the Spurs, the Spanish veteran was there for two Spurs playoff appearances.
Popovich is currently the winningest coach in NBA history, and led San Antonio to 18-straight 50-win seasons, as well as 170 playoff wins. He took home the NBA Coach of the Year award three times in his career, cementing himself among coaching legends.
Now, he will have a new challenge in the Spurs' front office. San Antonio already has a great foundation in place, with All-Stars Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox at the helm.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr's Heartfelt Reaction to Major Gregg Popovich News
Victor Wembanyama Sends Heartfelt Message to Spurs' Gregg Popovich