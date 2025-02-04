Lakers Legend's Statement on De'Aaron Fox Trade to Spurs
The Sacramento Kings are a franchise that has not had much success over the past two decades. Since the 2006-07 season, the team has made just one NBA playoff appearance after making eight straight prior. Even in this season, they decided to fire head coach Mike Brown, the only coach to lead the team to a playoff appearance during that span.
This past weekend, after requesting a trade earlier, De'Aaron Fox got his wish granted with a trade from the Kings to the San Antonio Spurs. A move that unites Fox alongside Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama, the future looks bright in San Antonio with plenty of assets still. As many shared their thoughts on the trade, one of those people was NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Writing to his X account, the Los Angeles Lakers legend Johnson said, "De’Aaron Fox heading to San Antonio to team up with Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs a legitimate shot at the Playoffs this season!"
While the Spurs are the 11th seed in the Western Conference, there's still plenty of time to climb the standings. Since they are only a few games out of the play-in tournament and Sacramento could see a drop in positioning without Fox, the Spurs will have to capitalize on the opportunity post-All-Star break.
Since Fox was not available for Spurs tonight in their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, he'll have a chance to make his debut on Wednesday when the team travels to face the Atlanta Hawks.
