Lakers Legend Sends Harsh Message to Victor Wembanyama
It's no secret that Shaquille O'Neal does not enjoy the evolution of the modern big man. For the most part, he doesn't seem to enjoy any big man's game besides Nikola Jokic's.
It's also no secret that Shaq is arguably the most dominant big man of all time. There was no stopping Shaq, not in any era. So, naturally, when Shaq was asked how things would go if he faced off against Victor Wembanyama, he had a very expected response.
“No. And I hate putting myself forward in time, but I will make both them a**es quit," Shaq said emphatically on The Big Podcast With Shaq.
Shaq then doubled down on his statement, explaining just how exactly he'd make Wembanyama quit.
“Oh, yeah. I’m going to back his elbow right in his f***ing mouth," Shaq said. "You know what he’s going to do all night? Shoot the f***ing three. And if you miss, I’m going to run right behind you and f***ing post, and you’re going to be screaming, you have three seconds to do it. I’m going to make him a**es quit.”
In all honesty, Shaq isn't entirely wrong in his assessment. People forget that when Shaq was younger on the Orlando Magic, he was both insanely muscular and able to run the floor coast-to-coast. With the way things stand, Wembanyama still needs to put on some muscle mass because he has a tendency to settle for shots when opponents put pressure on his lower half.
However, make no mistake, if all things go well, then Victor Wembanyama is going to have a legendary career.
