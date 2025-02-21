Lakers Legend Sends Honest Message to Victor Wembanyama
The San Antonio Spurs and NBA world were hit with very unfortunate news on Thursday, as 21-year-old superstar Victor Wembanyama was announced to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Wembanyama was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder to cut his impressive sophomore campaign short.
The 7-foot-3 Spurs star averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks through 46 games this season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc. Wembanyama is one of the league's top stars, so his long-term injury is devastating for many.
NBA Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal talked about Wembanyama's injury, getting honest about the situation and showing support for the Spurs superstar.
"According to my doctor friends, it's common for guys that are very large, especially guys that are very tall," O'Neal said. "One thing I know about the NBA, especially the Spurs organization, they have the top medical people... I'm glad they just found it."
"Chuck makes a great point: scary," O'Neal continued. "This is something that you can possibly not wake up from, so I'm glad they found it, and I'm glad they're taking control of the situation... He's a great kid; someday, he will be the face of the league."
O'Neal has talked down on Wembanyama before, saying Phoenix Suns forward Bol Bol can do everything the Spurs star can do. But, Wembanyama has made it clear he is on another level than everyone else. O'Neal showing support, despite his past comments, is a strong sign from the retired legend.
