LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox React to Tyrese Haliburton Injury in Game 7
The Indiana Pacers shocked the NBA world by forcing the Oklahoma City Thunder to a Game 7 in the Finals, as many people around the league expected MVP guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company to handle them with ease. However, the Pacers destroyed expectations.
Coming off a huge Game 6 statement win, the Pacers went into Game 7 in Oklahoma City on a mission. The Pacers led by as many as five points early in the first quarter, led by a nine-point outburst from star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Then, every NBA fan's worst nightmare came to life.
Just seven minutes into the biggest game of his life, Haliburton went down with an unfortunate injury. After playing through a calf injury in Game 6, Haliburton continued to push himself on the court, but he seemingly re-injured his right calf with a bad step, and it might have been even worse.
On the biggest stage, nobody wanted to see Haliburton get hurt, especially other stars around the NBA, as many took to social media to express their feelings about the injury. Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs star guard De'Aaron Fox were two of the league's elites who took to X (formerly Twitter) after the injury.
Via LeBron James: "F***!!!!!!!! 🤦🏾♂️🙏🏾"
Via De'Aaron Fox: "Omg!"
The Pacers desperately need Haliburton available to make a road push in Game 7, but if any team is capable of doing the unthinkable, it is Indiana. Still, Haliburton's injury is horrible, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.