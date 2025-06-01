LeBron James' Ex-Teammate Gets Honest on Playing Together
Throughout LeBron James' career, pressure has followed not only him but also his teammates. The pressure of playing with one of the greatest in NBA history is very real, with fans bringing up James' influence on the front office.
However, when teammates thrive next to James and help bring a championship to the city, they are forever remembered as amazing teammates. One player who got the chance to help bring a championship to a team James led is former San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green.
Green, who played with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2019-20 season, started 68 games en route to helping them win a championship, along with James and Anthony Davis in the NBA Bubble. On a recent episode of All the Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Green got honest about the pressure of playing with James.
"Bron, he draws so much attention, his IQ, he knows," Green said. "He knows everybody's what they can do, what their best spots... He wants you where you're at, where you're best at, and he's going to find you there, too.
Green went on to talk about the pressure of playing with James, noting that it comes from the fans and media more than anything.
"He made the game very easy, but there also are times where it's not as easy because there's so much pressure, even if you're wide open, to execute the play because you're playing with LeBron James," Green said. "That's more so on the outside than it is on the inside because LeBron ain't putting the pressure on you.
"But all the LeBron fans, they're like, 'Who is this bum? Why is he playing? He can't make a damn shot!' It's a gift and a curse."
