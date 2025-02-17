LeBron James' Honest Statement on Victor Wembanyama
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was the first edition of this new-look four-team format for a mini-tournament. While this format may not stick after some negative fan and player reactions, the championship between Chuck's Global Stars and Shaq's OGs pinned some of the league's biggest superstars against each other.
First-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama led Chuck's Global Stars with 11 points in the championship, shooting 5-7 from the field while the rest of the team combined to shoot just 6-24. The 21-year-old San Antonio Spurs phenom is quickly taking over the league and getting well-deserved attention.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was quick to praise Wembanyama during All-Star weekend.
"It seems like, from the outside looking in, that he has a great head on his shoulders," James said. "He seems like he loves the game, that he takes care of his body, the process, and everything."
Wembanyama is on pace to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year in just his second season, averaging a league-high 3.8 blocks per game. James continued to talk about Wembanyama's dedication and how great he is for the future of the NBA.
"I seen one quote that he says that nobody better not call him past 9 o'clock at night because he's either reading or he's sleep," James said. "I think he's been great for the franchise with the Spurs, but he's going to be great for our league for so many, so many years to come."
Wembanyama continues to rise up the league rankings, and superstars like James noticing his greatness will attract more talent to San Antonio as his career progresses. Wembanyama's career is in great shape, and getting the stamp of approval from the league's best is a good sign for the young star.
