LeBron James Passes Spurs Tim Duncan on to Make NBA History
Interestingly enough, an interconference overtime thriller not involving the San Antonio Spurs made for unfortunate history for them.
After defeating the New York Knicks 113-109 Thursday night, Lakers star LeBron James tallied win No. 1,002 to become the third-winningest player in NBA history, passing Tim Duncan.
James and Luka Dončić combined for 63 points on the evening to help bring Los Angeles its eighth straight win in pursuit of the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, which it currently holds.
This season, James is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. Now in his 22nd season — and first with son Bronny James — the 40-year-old is proving himself among the league’s top talents even in the twilight stage of his career. As James continues to move up every history list, so does his case for being considered the G.O.A.T.
Meanwhile, in 19 seasons with the Spurs, Duncan amassed 1,001 wins, five championships and 15 All-Star appearances. He averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and just over three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field.
Next up for James and the Lakers is a duel with their long-time rival Boston Celtics on Saturday night. There, Los Angeles will look for its ninth straight victory, and James his 1,003rd.
Tipoff between the Celtics and Lakers is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
