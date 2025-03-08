Inside The Spurs

LeBron James Passes Spurs Tim Duncan on to Make NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Tim Duncan on the NBA's all-time total wins list

Matt Guzman

Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Interestingly enough, an interconference overtime thriller not involving the San Antonio Spurs made for unfortunate history for them. 

After defeating the New York Knicks 113-109 Thursday night, Lakers star LeBron James tallied win No. 1,002 to become the third-winningest player in NBA history, passing Tim Duncan. 

James and Luka Dončić combined for 63 points on the evening to help bring Los Angeles its eighth straight win in pursuit of the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, which it currently holds. 

This season, James is averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 51 percent shooting from the field. Now in his 22nd season — and first with son Bronny James — the 40-year-old is proving himself among the league’s top talents even in the twilight stage of his career. As James continues to move up every history list, so does his case for being considered the G.O.A.T.

Meanwhile, in 19 seasons with the Spurs, Duncan amassed 1,001 wins, five championships and 15 All-Star appearances. He averaged 19 points, 10.8 rebounds and just over three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field. 

Next up for James and the Lakers is a duel with their long-time rival Boston Celtics on Saturday night. There, Los Angeles will look for its ninth straight victory, and James his 1,003rd. 

Tipoff between the Celtics and Lakers is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Kevin Durant Makes Feelings Clear About Victor Wembanyama

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News