LeBron James Reacts to Mavericks Winning Cooper Flagg Draft Rights Over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Leaving the drawing room after the results of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery were finalized, San Antonio Spurs general manager Brian Wright looked at the only team reporter allowed inside to express his contentness.
"What a day," he told San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn. "What a night."
The San Antonio Spurs earned picks No. 2 and No. 14 in the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery Monday evening, clearing the way for them to pair a strong, young prospect with Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle.
The team that beat them out for Cooper Flagg? The Dallas Mavericks.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a strong reaction to said news.
Dallas made the largest lottery jump since 2008, when the Chicago Bulls landed Derrick Rose with the No. 1 pick — a 1.7 percent chance entering the night. The result comes just a few weeks after the Mavericks were knocked out of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament following a blockbuster trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Lakers.
By adding Flagg, Dallas makes a vast improvement ahead of next season, and the Spurs can sleep well knowing they have their pick of the litter behind him to improve their roster.
As for James? He might still be laughing as his Lakers head into the offseason for Year 2 of the Dončić era.
