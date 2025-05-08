LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message to Spurs' Gregg Popovich
There's been no shortage of praise for San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich since he decided to step away from coaching after 29 seasons. LeBron James was simply the latest to dish it out.
"What can you say?" James said on his "Mind the Game" podcast with Steve Nash. "You talk about the superlatives when it comes to Coach Pop, his list is out of this world."
During his career, Popovich amassed an NBA-best 1,244 wins, five championships and led San Antonio to 18 straight 50-win seasons. James never played under the coach in the regular season, but he did have some experience with Popovich with Team USA.
That helped shape his perspective on the 76-year-old.
"I think what a lot of people have found out," James began. "If you ever got the opportunity to encounter a one-on-one with him or even just in crossing, how great of a guy that guy is. And it makes sense how unbelievable of a coach he was because of the person he was."
As the Spurs prepare for life after Popovich, they'll look to Mitch Johnson, who was named Popovich's replacement on Monday. Johnson has big shoes to fill, but with 10 years of experience within the Spurs' organization, he has a leg up.