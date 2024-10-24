Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
Can the Spurs pull off an upset on the road against the Mavericks in this rivalry matchup?
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs open their regular season tonight at 6:30 PM against the Mavericks in a highly anticipated matchup between two up-and-comers. Victor Wembanyama leads San Antonio into the new season, facing off against Luka Dončić and Dallas in a Texas rivalry game.
Stay tuned for live updates, key plays, and highlights throughout the game.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
First quarter:
- 6:45 P.M: At the first media timeout, we're deadlocked. Champagnie and Klay Thompson lead the way with five points a piece. Spurs 12, Mavericks 12. 6:29 1Q.
- 6:38 P.M: First points of the season go to Champagnie off a dime from Paul on the three. We're underway in Dallas.
Pregame:
- Gregg Popovich has announced the team's starting lineup, naming Julian Champagnie the interim replacement for injured shooting guard Devin Vassell. He'll join Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama at center court for tipoff.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
What We Learned: 3 Takeaways from Spurs' Preseason
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
Julian Champagnie's Approach to Begin New Season? 'Just Keep Shooting'
Published |Modified