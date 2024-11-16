Inside The Spurs

Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Cup)

The NBA Cup returns for its second season—stay tuned for all the latest coverage.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs in an exciting NBA Cup Group Play showdown.

LeBron James leads the Lakers after a dominant triple-double performance against the Grizzlies, marking his third straight game with such stats. Across the court, second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama aims to continue his hot streak, coming off a career-high 50-point game with six three-pointers in a win over the Wizards.

With both stars in peak form, fans can expect an intense battle as the teams vie for an early advantage in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament.

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Spurs 60.

Spurs
Lakers vs. Spurs Halftime Stats / NBA.com

Second Quarter:

  • 0:10: Stephon Castle makes one of two at the line and the Lakers will head into the break with an eight point lead. Lakers 68, Spurs 60.
  • 0:30: Harrison Barnes misses the back-end of a one-and-one and it leads to an Anthony Davis dunk on the assist from LeBron. Spurs are showing some fight but the Lakers frontcout is causing problems. Lakers 68, Spurs 59.
  • 2:00: Lakers have opened up a 10-point lead led by LeBron James, who's got nine points and seven assists. Lakers 63, Spurs 53.
  • 5:00: Wembanyama is up to 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting. His matchup, Anthony Davis, however, has 20 points and four rebounds. Lakers lead. Lakers 54, Spurs 48.

First Quarter:

  • 1:00: The Spurs have disappeared at the end of the first quarter and the Lakers take the lead. Lakers 31, Spurs 30.
  • 2:27: Keldon Johnson hits a beautiful floater for his fourth point of the the game. Spurs continue to pour it on. Spurs 28, Lakers 19.
  • 6:30: Victor Wembanyama leads all scorers with nine so far. He's drilled a three and had a couple of nice finishes down low. He's also got a pair of rebounds. Anthony Davis has six points. Spurs hold the advantage. Spurs 19, Lakers 10.
  • 12:00: The game begins.

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers

  • When: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

Injuries

Spurs Injuries

  • Tre Jones, ankle (OUT)
  • Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)

Lakers Injuries

  • Rui Hachimura, ankle (day-to-day)
  • Anthony Davis, plantar fasciitis (probable)
  • Jalen Hood-Schifino, groin (OUT)

Projected Starting Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

  • PG Chris Paul
  • SG Stephon Castle
  • SF Julian Champagnie
  • PF Harrison Barnes
  • C Victor Wembanyama

Los Angeles Lakers

  • PG Austin Reaves
  • SG Cam Reddish
  • SF Rui Hachimura
  • PF LeBron James
  • C Anthony Davis

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

No Matter the Voice, Gregg Popovich's Enduring Impact Looms Over Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s Career Night Ends with a Gift for a Young Fan

Fans and Media React to Spurs' 2024-25 City Edition Jerseys

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News