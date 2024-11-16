Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Cup)
The NBA Cup returns for its second season—stay tuned for all the latest coverage.
On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs in an exciting NBA Cup Group Play showdown.
LeBron James leads the Lakers after a dominant triple-double performance against the Grizzlies, marking his third straight game with such stats. Across the court, second-year sensation Victor Wembanyama aims to continue his hot streak, coming off a career-high 50-point game with six three-pointers in a win over the Wizards.
With both stars in peak form, fans can expect an intense battle as the teams vie for an early advantage in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
HALFTIME: Lakers 68, Spurs 60.
Second Quarter:
- 0:10: Stephon Castle makes one of two at the line and the Lakers will head into the break with an eight point lead. Lakers 68, Spurs 60.
- 0:30: Harrison Barnes misses the back-end of a one-and-one and it leads to an Anthony Davis dunk on the assist from LeBron. Spurs are showing some fight but the Lakers frontcout is causing problems. Lakers 68, Spurs 59.
- 2:00: Lakers have opened up a 10-point lead led by LeBron James, who's got nine points and seven assists. Lakers 63, Spurs 53.
- 5:00: Wembanyama is up to 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting. His matchup, Anthony Davis, however, has 20 points and four rebounds. Lakers lead. Lakers 54, Spurs 48.
First Quarter:
- 1:00: The Spurs have disappeared at the end of the first quarter and the Lakers take the lead. Lakers 31, Spurs 30.
- 2:27: Keldon Johnson hits a beautiful floater for his fourth point of the the game. Spurs continue to pour it on. Spurs 28, Lakers 19.
- 6:30: Victor Wembanyama leads all scorers with nine so far. He's drilled a three and had a couple of nice finishes down low. He's also got a pair of rebounds. Anthony Davis has six points. Spurs hold the advantage. Spurs 19, Lakers 10.
- 12:00: The game begins.
Pregame:
- Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Lakers
- When: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest
Injuries
Spurs Injuries
- Tre Jones, ankle (OUT)
- Jeremy Sochan, thumb (OUT)
Lakers Injuries
- Rui Hachimura, ankle (day-to-day)
- Anthony Davis, plantar fasciitis (probable)
- Jalen Hood-Schifino, groin (OUT)
Projected Starting Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG Stephon Castle
- SF Julian Champagnie
- PF Harrison Barnes
- C Victor Wembanyama
Los Angeles Lakers
- PG Austin Reaves
- SG Cam Reddish
- SF Rui Hachimura
- PF LeBron James
- C Anthony Davis
