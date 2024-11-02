Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
On Saturday night, the Spurs and Timberwolves will face off for their first matchup of the season.
In this story:
On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs (2-3) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) in a Western Conference showdown at the Frost Bank Center.
With a promising start to the season, the Timberwolves lean on the scoring power of Anthony Edwards, averaging nearly 30 points per game, while Rudy Gobert anchors their defense and rebounding efforts.
The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama and breakout guard Jeremy Sochan, are trying to build momentum after an impressive win over Utah.
Wembanyama’s versatility and shot-blocking will test the Wolves' offense, as Minnesota enters as a slight favorite in this tight matchup.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff from the Frost Bank Center is slated for 7:00 p.m. CT.
San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated
After Summer of Reps, Spurs' Malaki Branham an Early Surprise
It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It
4 Games In, Spurs' Early Defensive Woes Stem From Not Defending the 3
Published