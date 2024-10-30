Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are on a hot streak, while the Spurs are searching for some early-season momentum. Follow along for all the latest updates.
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs face off against the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder in what promises to be an exciting early-season matchup of young, elite talent.
With both teams spotlighting budding stars, all eyes will be on the showdown between San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and OKC’s Chet Holmgren.
The Spurs, at 1-2, have leaned on Wembanyama’s defensive versatility and shot-making, while the 3-0 Thunder are showcasing premier offense and solid perimeter play led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Expect a game that highlights speed, shooting, and high-level schematics as these teams push their way up the Western Conference standings.
- Tipoff from Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.
