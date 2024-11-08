Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Inside The Spurs

Two teams sitting at 3-5 on the season battle it out in a Western Conference matchup.

Mathey Gibson, Scott Salomon

Nov 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley (14) warms up before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) will look to rebound at home on Thursday as they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) at the Frost Bank Center, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m.

The Spurs are coming off back-to-back losses, including a 127-100 road defeat against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak on Monday with a 118-100 victory.

Live Updates

First Quarter:

Branham with the floater is good. Collins with the drive and the basket is good at 3:43. Champagnie with the steal to Castle for the two-handed dunk.

SAS 19, Portland 16

Aidan with a hook shot good. Barnes gets his own rebound and the bucket in the paint is good. Portland then converts on the alley-oop.

Portland 15, SAS 13

Simons with the bucket for Portland. Champagnie with a three to tie the game. 7:23.

SAS 11, Portland 11

Barnes goes 1-for-2 from free throw line and SAS pull to within one at 8:36

Portland 9, SAS 8

Stephon Castle with a kiss off the glass. Victor Wembanyama with the block on the other end. Julian Champagnie with the three. Blazers and Barnes trade baskets, Portland comes back with a three.

SAS 7, Portland 5

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT from the Frost Bank Center.

