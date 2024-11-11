Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
The Spurs have another chance to take down a Western Conference rival—can they make it count?
In this story:
The San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings face off Monday night in a clash of Western Conference teams navigating early-season challenges.
The Spurs, coming off a tough 111-110 loss to the Utah Jazz, continue to feel the absence of Jeremy Sochan, who was having a breakout season, and head coach Gregg Popovich, who remains out for undisclosed health reasons.
The Kings, dealing with injuries to Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson and a questionable Malik Monk, will need depth to compete.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center.
Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass
Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
- Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)
Sacramento Kings
- Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
- Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
- Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Kings vs. Spurs Odds via DraftKings
Spread
- Kings -1.5 (-112)
- Spurs +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Kings: -125
- Spurs: +105
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
