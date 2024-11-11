Inside The Spurs

Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

The Spurs have another chance to take down a Western Conference rival—can they make it count?

Mathey Gibson

Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Malaki Branham (22) drives to the hoop next to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Malaki Branham (22) drives to the hoop next to Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings face off Monday night in a clash of Western Conference teams navigating early-season challenges.

The Spurs, coming off a tough 111-110 loss to the Utah Jazz, continue to feel the absence of Jeremy Sochan, who was having a breakout season, and head coach Gregg Popovich, who remains out for undisclosed health reasons.

The Kings, dealing with injuries to Devin Carter and Orlando Robinson and a questionable Malik Monk, will need depth to compete.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates:

(most recent at the top)

Pregame:

  • Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the Frost Bank Center.

Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center
  • How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Malaki Branham - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
  • Tre Jones - OUT (ankle)
  • Jeremy Sochan - OUT (thumb)

Sacramento Kings

  • Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
  • Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
  • Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Kings vs. Spurs Odds via DraftKings

Spread

  • Kings -1.5 (-112)
  • Spurs +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Kings: -125
  • Spurs: +105

Total

  • 222 (Over -110/Under -110)

San Antonio Spurs On Sports Illustrated

Gregg Popovich Latest: Spurs Coach Reportedly Dealing with 'Serious' Health Issue

It Takes A Castle: Stephon Castle's On-Court Impact Begins Off It

Devin Vassell’s Shooting Sparks Spurs Despite Tough Loss to Jazz

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Home/News