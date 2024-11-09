Live Updates: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
On Saturday, the Spurs will take on the lowly Jazz in a Western Conference matchup.
The San Antonio Spurs are gearing up to take on the 1-7 Utah Jazz this Saturday, a team that has faced considerable struggles early in the season.
The Spurs welcome back a key player, Devin Vassell, though they’ll still be without Tre Jones and head coach Gregg Popovich. Victor Wembanyama is set for a challenging matchup, as he’ll contend with Jazz center Walker Kessler and guard Collin Sexton.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Spurs 45
Second Quarter:
- 1:00: Keldon Johnson gets fouled by Kessler and makes one of two shots at the line. Spurs trail by five. Jazz 50, Spurs 45.
- 5:31: Devin Vassell drills home his first three-pointer of the season. Jazz 39, Spurs 37.
- 6:50: Victor Wembanyama still just looks relatively uncomfortable out there. He's got five turnovers now. Spurs 30, Jazz 30.
- 8:30: Really sloppy play by the Spurs so far. They don't have much of an answer for Juzang or Collins, who are each obove 10 points early on. Spurs 25, Jazz 25.
First Quarter:
- 2:13: Pretty evident Vassell is still adjusting to live speed. He's missed both shot attempts so far, and let Sexton get by for a bucket. Spurs 19, Jazz 19.
- 4:00: Devin Vassell has officially returned to the court. Spurs fans with a loud cheer. Spurs 17, Jazz 17.
- 5:20: It's been an interesting start for Victor Wembanyama. He's got six points, five boards and two blocks but has also had two careless turnovers. Spurs 15, Jazz 15.
- 6:46: Stephon Castle has hit back-to-back-to-back threes from the left wing, he's on fire. Spurs 12, Jazz 9.
Pregame:
- Tipoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
- Tip-off: 4:00 p.m. CT
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Broadcast: NBA TV, Bally Southwest
Injury Report
Spurs:
- Tre Jones: Out (ankle)
- Devin Vassell: Probable (foot)
- David Duke Jr.: Out (G League)
- Harrison Ingram: Out (G League)
- Riley Minix: Out (G League)
- Malaki Branham: Questionable (ankle)
- Jeremy Sochan: Out (thumb)
Jazz:
- Keyonte George: Questionable (foot)
- Taylor Hendricks: Out (fibula)
- Micah Potter: Out (G League)
- Jason Preston: Out (G League)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G League)
- Collin Sexton: Available (finger)
