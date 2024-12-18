Locked On Spurs: Diving Into Julian Champagnie's Breakout Season
SAN ANTONIO — For many, Julian Champagnie's sudden rise to prominence within the San Antonio Spurs came as a surprise.
He's averaging some of the best numbers of his career, similar to that of his 15-game stint to close the 2022-23 season, in a much more organized system and found his rhythm from behind the arc.
On top of that, he's begun to flourish as a defender and a teammate as the Silver & Black flirt with keeping above .500 a quarter of the way through the season.
Safe to say, his teammates have taken notice.
"He's never had any excuses," Jeremy Sochan said of his teammate on Tuesday. "Whenever his name got called up, he was ready."
As the Spurs continue to trek along in a "stacked" Western Conference, they'll continue to rely on their production from both the starting and bench units. That means Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Chris Paul and now this year, especially, Champagnie.
