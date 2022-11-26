Lakers' LeBron, AD Injury Update for Spurs 'Double-Header'

"There's a strong possibility that I play (Saturday)," LeBron James said of another Lakers at Spurs meeting. "I just sat out for two weeks. I'm good."

It's a "double-header'' of sorts as the Los Angeles Lakers are still in Texas to again play the San Antonio Spurs, this time on Saturday night. ... and maybe again with the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

For the game on Saturday, the Lakers' two best players are both on the injury list. But it appears James (left adductor strain), who'd missed five straight games prior to Friday, is probable, while Davis (left calf contusion) remains questionable.

In James' return on Friday night, he helped hand the Spurs a 105-94 loss by putting up 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in the win. James is averaging 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 rebounds per contest in 11 games.

As for Davis, he had 25 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks, continuing a streak during which the eight-time NBA All-Star Davis has scored at least 25 points and grabbed at least 15 rebounds.

"AD was the best player in the league over the last four to five games," James said. "Just his numbers and productivity on both sides of the floor. It's not just offensively but defensively he's been super-engaged, and ... once again, he was amazing."

The Spurs enter Saturday with a 6-14 record; L.A. is 6-11.

