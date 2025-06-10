Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update Amid Spurs Reports
The San Antonio Spurs are set up in a great position for the future, with a franchise superstar in Victor Wembanyama impacting the game on both ends of the floor, as well as having the 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle on the team and the second overall pick in this year's NBA Draft. While most teams would be fine growing out their core from this, San Antonio could be swayed elsewhere.
Heading into the offseason, following his third-straight first-round playoff elimination, the expectation was that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could come available for trade. With the Spurs being a rumored destination and the pairing alongside Wembanyama seeming otherworldly, it seems as if San Antonio fans will have to pump the brakes for now.
"Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him," ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared on Get Up.
With Antetokounmpo being regarded as one of the five best players in the NBA, there's no need for the Bucks to part ways with him if he doesn't want out. However, with Damian Lillard expected to miss a significant portion of next season and the roster in Milwaukee looking underwhelming, holding onto the two-time MVP still doesn't seem like the right choice for the Bucks' future.
As is seen in the NBA, things can change in a matter of hours, so there's no guarantee that Antetokounmpo will have this stance for the remainder of the offseason. But as it stands now, according to Windhorst, there's no traction on a trade for him.
