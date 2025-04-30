Major Moves San Antonio Spurs Should Make in NBA Offseason
The San Antonio Spurs have some thinking to do this offseason, especially regarding their coaching situation.
After Gregg Popovich suffered another medical emergency on April 18, the question of whether or not he'll continue at the helm of the franchise he's spent the last three decades with is in question.
Assessing that, along with a pair of other objectives, were recently listed as the Spurs' "best moves" by Bleacher Report. The trio of moves is as follows:
- Hire Taylor Jenkins as Head Coach
- Try to move up in NBA Draft
- Re-Sign Chris Paul
Hiring Jenkins would certainly be a strong move for San Antonio if Popovich elects not to return. The veteran coach spent several years learning the Spurs' system before moving on to his head coaching role with the Grizzlies. There, he amassed a 250-214 record and became the winningest coach in franchise history before being fired with nine games left in the regular season.
If a reunion was discussed, it seems as if both sides would be quick to oblige.
As for the latter two points? The Spurs could certainly benefit from depth at the center position. Assuming the odds don't fall in their favor — they only have a six percent chance at the No. 1 pick — they'll likely be in position to bolster their bigs.
Once their draft order is known, the conversation will be more feasible.
Bringing back Chris Paul will also be a strong consideration. Given that the 39-year-old played in every game this season, his value is palpable. Whether or not he's still a stronger option than Stephon Castle, however, is up for debate.
Even despite the injuries that plagued San Antonio this year, it's clear that Paul accomplished what he hoped he would from an individual standpoint. Running it back next season is far from out of the question, but it could depend on both sides reaching an agreement on his role.
And that's assuming he does play one more year.
“It’s been a while ago since I did that,” Paul said of thinking about his future this offseason. “The biggest thing is I’ll evaluate after the season once I’ve talked to my family.”
