Major Report on Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 34-48 record and falling well short of the playoffs. However, their future is as bright as ever.
The Spurs got lucky in the draft lottery, jumping up to land the second-overall pick in next month's draft. Now, with one of the best cores in the NBA built around Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio has all the assets they need to either build toward the future or go all-in now.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania talked about what the Spurs can do with their surplus of assets and brought up the idea of them re-entering talks with the Phoenix Suns about a potential Kevin Durant trade.
"[The Spurs] have a ton of assets," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. "They have tradeable contracts. They have the number two pick, they have the number 14 pick in this year's draft. They have a bunch of tradeable picks as well, moving forward.
"Whether there's a player like a Giannis Antetokounmpo. I think Kevin Durant's another guy, where there was mutual interest at the deadline. I think they're going to be looking very actively to see, 'is there a wing player we can bring in that can take us over the top?'"
Durant, 36, has one year remaining on his contract and could be a risk for the Spurs. However, as a player who went to school in Texas, Durant could be looking to team up with the likes of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and company this offseason to build something special in San Antonio.
Wembanyama is a generational talent, and the Spurs certainly do not want to waste any more of his years. Acquiring a Hall of Fame talent like Durant would make the most of next season and give Wembanyama a chance to compete for a title at just 21 years old.