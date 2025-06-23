Inside The Spurs

Mavericks Looking to Pair Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis With 12x NBA All-Star

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly looking to make a big addition in free agency

Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during a time out during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks got as lucky as possible in the 2025 draft lottery, jumping up to land the first-overall pick despite having just a 1.8% chance to do so. Now, the Mavericks are set to select Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night to pair alongside Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and eventually, Kyrie Irving.

The Mavericks would be set to compete for a title next season if it were not for Kyrie Irving recovering from a torn ACL, but with Flagg set to come in, Dallas still has the talent to stay aggressive.

However, if the Mavericks want to stay competitive with Irving sidelined, they will need to find a short-term replacement. Enter 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

Paul, a pending free agent, is coming off his lone season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he served as a veteran mentor and reliable point guard alongside 7-foot-3 phenom Victor Wembanyama. The 40-year-old appeared in all 82 games this season, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) talks with San Antonio Spurs center Bismack Biyombo (18) after a Golden State Warriors basket in the first period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Paul has recently been linked to the Mavericks as a free agent destination, and a new report from ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel bolsters that idea.

"Do not expect Flagg to be the only addition Dallas makes this offseason, as Dallas is said to be evaluating all options to improve their backcourt right away with proven, winning talent. Although he has made it clear that returning to Los Angeles is certainly an option for him this offseason to be closer to his family, league sources indicate that the Mavs are exploring ways to convince Chris Paul to sign with them in free agency," Siegel wrote.

The 20-year veteran would be the ideal solution for Dallas as they wait for Irving to return to action, especially after Paul proved that he has some gas left in the tank this past season.

