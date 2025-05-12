Miami Heat's Pat Riley Sends Heartfelt Message to Gregg Popovich
The San Antonio Spurs officially entered a new era this offseason as head coach Gregg Popovich stepped down after 29 seasons.
It was a moment that saw everyone send heartfelt messages to Popovich, regardless of what team they're on. Among those who sent well-wishes to Popovich was Miami Heat president Pat Riley
“When you talk about Pop, I've reached out to him, I love him dearly,” Riley said. “And I wish him nothing but the best. He'll be a great president. He's loved not only in San Antonio, but throughout the league, by players, and that's very unique…I wish nothing but the best for Pop.”
It's unfortunate that Victor Wembanyama won't be able to be coached by Gregg Popovich in a way that Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, and Kawhi Leonard all were for the majority of their careers. He'll still have Popovich involved in his career as one of the team presidents, but no longer as a coach.
While the San Antonio Spurs were a fun team to watch this season, there will be far more expectations on the team for the 2025-26 NBA season. After acquiring De'Aaron Fox, the team will likely get another star player to team up with Victor Wembanyama. With that in mind, it'll be time for the San Antonio Spurs to make a legitimate playoff push.
