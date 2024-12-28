'A Maturity Thing': Mitch Johnson, Spurs Not 'Overreacting' with 9-Man Rotation
SAN ANTONIO — Mitch Johnson didn't see the play that caused Victor Wembanyama to take a trip to the visiting locker room at Barclays Center Friday evening.
He also didn't have "that feeling."
"I didn't see anything at all," the San Antonio Spurs' acting coach said, referring to an under-basket collision between Wembanyama and Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson. "I actually thought he was just taking an extra breath on the ground."
Incidentally, the inital concern was an easy deduction. Any time a player goes to the locker room, "you hope he's alright," as Johnson explained. Wembanyama didn't seem too phased, however.
"It wasn't a bad move, a cheap shot or whatever," the 20-year-old said. "(Wilson) just jumped and I happened to be over him. I took the full force of the jump in my chin. Like an uppercut."
More than the obvious — losing Wembanyama would spell major trouble for the young Spurs — something else was at play Friday night. In San Antonio's fifth game injury-free, there was finally a sense of continuity in Johnson's rotation.
That meant that losing any player was less-than ideal.
"For the most part, we've played nine guys," Johnson said. "It's a little non-traditional, but those nine guys have all earned minutes in their own right. We don't want to overreact, good or bad, once we've gotten healthy. We're just getting a few looks at some things."
The nine in question? Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones.
Since Vassell's return to the starting lineup, Castle has taken a slight backseat, but his mindset has remained the same. Keldon Johnson has flourished in the second unit along with Jones, who was among the injured Spurs who have more still to prove this season.
The rest don't take much explanation, which leaves Sandro Mamukelashvili, Blake Wesley, Malaki Branham, Zach Collins and Sidy Cissoko almost completely out of the rotation.
On nights when Mitch Johnson opts for a strict nine, even Charles Bassey gets left out of the fold, but from, what he's seen, the center — nor the others patiently waiting — take it personally.
"Everybody's been great in that regard," the coach said.
Wembanyama, for one, wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's a maturity thing to be able to be able to focus on the game," he said. "On any (given) night."
Earlier in the season, perhaps the Spurs' biggest issue was the fact that they weren't healthy. Vassell, Sochan, Collins and Jones all missed significant time prior to the the Spurs hosting the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 19, but since then, finding consistency has replaced that.
In every game but San Antonio's blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Johnson's utilized his nine-man rotation. In that span, it's gone 3-2 with two back-to-back losses against the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.
Because of another slow start, it was almost three in a row.
"There needs to be a maturity level for your approach in the way you start games," Johnson said, speaking on the Spurs' early woes against the Nets. "Obviously, we did not have the proper approach ... we can see it. We can feel it. Everyone in this room could."
For the Spurs, it seems the path is clear. The first step was getting everyone healthy, and now the focus is shifting to getting in rhythm, whether that takes nine players or all 15.
"The coaches have a lot on their hands," Wembanyama said. "We've got some good depth now that we've got everyone back ... I know they're all ready. I know a lot of them are also waiting their chance, and I know they're going to take it."
As for who plays and who doesn't? For the players themselves — not a concern.
"A game is a game," Julian Champagnie said, "and a win is a win."