NBA All-Star Reacts To San Antonio Spurs Coaching News
The San Antonio Spurs have a new era awaiting them under Mitch Johnson, who is now officially set to take over coaching responsibilities from Gregg Popovich.
Johnson was introduced Monday to a crowd featuring Popovich; Spurs legends Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili and David Robinson; Stephon Castle; Victor Wembanyama; and even current New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray — a former Spur.
Murray wasn't the only leaguewide star to weigh in on Johnson's appointment.
"Yessir," Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "O’Dea high school legend. Congrats, Mitch!"
Both Banchero and Johnson played basketball in Seattle for O'Dea High School, and while the pair's tenures were several years apart, the connection stands.
In high school, Banchero led the Fighting Irish to a Class 3A state title as a sophomore and a state runner-up finish as a junior. Following that, the forward elected to forgo his senior season ahead of his enrollment at Duke.
Now, he's regularly facing Johnson and the Spurs as one of the league's still-rising talents.
And Johnson is excited for that challenge.
“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”
