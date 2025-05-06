Inside The Spurs

NBA All-Star Reacts To San Antonio Spurs Coaching News

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero shared a heartfelt message to new Spurs coach Mitch Johnson

Jan 31, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass in front of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have a new era awaiting them under Mitch Johnson, who is now officially set to take over coaching responsibilities from Gregg Popovich.

Johnson was introduced Monday to a crowd featuring Popovich; Spurs legends Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili and David Robinson; Stephon Castle; Victor Wembanyama; and even current New Orleans Pelicans star Dejounte Murray — a former Spur.

Murray wasn't the only leaguewide star to weigh in on Johnson's appointment.

"Yessir," Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "O’Dea high school legend. Congrats, Mitch!"

Both Banchero and Johnson played basketball in Seattle for O'Dea High School, and while the pair's tenures were several years apart, the connection stands.

In high school, Banchero led the Fighting Irish to a Class 3A state title as a sophomore and a state runner-up finish as a junior. Following that, the forward elected to forgo his senior season ahead of his enrollment at Duke. 

Now, he's regularly facing Johnson and the Spurs as one of the league's still-rising talents.

And Johnson is excited for that challenge.

“I am truly grateful and honored to receive this incredible opportunity,” Johnson said. “I am thankful for Coach Pop, RC, Brian and Peter trusting me to carry on our culture and I promise to give this responsibility everything I have to make Spurs fans proud.”

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

