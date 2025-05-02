NBA Breaks Silence on Major Gregg Popovich News
The San Antonio Spurs are set to enter a new era behind Mitch Johnson, who was officially named the franchise's 19th head coach Friday afternoon in place of 29-year veteran Gregg Popovich.
Popovich announced his retirement from coaching after suffering a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024. He spent all of last season recovering, but ultimately decided to step away from the sidelines in favor of a full-time role as the team's president of basketball operations.
After the news broke, NBA commissioner Adam Silver made a statement on Popovich's departure.
"Gregg Popovich's sustained success as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs is incomparable," he said. "In addition to his many accolades, including five NBA championships, the most wins in league history and an Olympic gold medal, Coach Pop has developed generations of players and coaches and been a driving force behind the global growth of basketball."
Popovich finishes his career as the Spurs' winningest coach and boasts five NBA titles along with two Olympic gold medals during his time as coach of Team USA basketball. He also leaves a lasting impact on several coaches and players who have known him throughout his three-decade career.
"There are few people in the basketball community as beloved and revered as Coach Pop," Silver said. "We thank him for his extraordinary leadership and commitment to our sport and wish him well as he embarks on his new role with the Spurs organization."
