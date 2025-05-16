NBA Fans React to Amazing Gregg Popovich Proposal
SAN ANTONIO —San Antonio city councilman Manny Pelaez has a bright idea for San Antonio International Airport, which involves a recently retired basketball icon.
"Coach Popovich's impact on San Antonio is immeasurable," Pelaez wrote in a formal request to change the airport's name to "Gregg Popovich International Airport" in honor of the septuagenarian. "He has not only brought unparalleled success and recognition to our city through his legendary coaching, but he has also become a deeply respected and admired figure within our community."
Popovich announced his decision to step away from coaching in favor of a full-time role as the team's president of basketball operations on May 2. In 29 years a the helm of the Spurs, he amassed 1,422 wins, five championships and 22 playoff appearances.
His basketball legacy is already clear. According to Pelaez, it could expand further.
“As our city continues to grow and welcome visitors from around the world through the San Antonio International Airport, we believe it would be a fitting and lasting tribute to dedicate this vital gateway in honor of Coach Gregg Popovich,” Pelaez wrote.
“Renaming the airport to ‘Gregg Popovich International Airport’ would serve as a constant reminder of his extraordinary legacy and the positive impact he has had on our city and beyond.”
Safe to say, NBA fans were intrigued at the prospect.
"Pop International for short," one user wrote. "I can see it."
"That’s an honor," another said.
Pelaez's proposal earned a few signatures, and he requested the topic be breached at the council's next governance committee meeting. Given his status as an outgoing council member, however, there may not be much haste to make such a change.
In other words, "SAT" may not be "POP" anytime soon.
