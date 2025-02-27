NBA Fans React to Big Gregg Popovich Spurs News
The San Antonio Spurs have been dealt a very unfortunate hand this season. Not only did the team lose Victor Wembanyama for the whole season, but they've also lost head coach Gregg Popovich for the whole season as well.
According to a new report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, Popovich addressed the team for the first time since suffering a stroke to let them know that he's not returning this season.
Via @ChrisBHaynes: "BREAKING: Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich addressed team today for first time since suffering a stroke to update them on his recovery and to inform that he’s not returning this season, league sources tell me."
Fans immediately took to social media to send their support to the legendary coach.
Via @NBAW0RLD24: "Get well Pop!!! He needs one more championship run and I believe with the squad he has that could be next season."
Other fans want Popovich to retire out of concer for his safety. After winning five NBA championships, many believe Popovich has already accomplished enough to enjoy the rest of his life.
Via @1frBlvxk: "Retire and enjoy your life Pop. You did it already."
No one would hold it against Gregg Popovich if he legitimately considered retirement after the 2024-25 NBA season. He's earned every right to leave on his own terms.
While many want to see Popovich coach Victor Wembanyama to become a championship-caliber player, his health comes before anything.
