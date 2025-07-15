NBA Fans React to Big Victor Wembanyama Decision
The 2025 FIBA Eurobasket tournament is right around the corner, and a lot of the NBA's top stars will return home to play for their countries, such as Luka Doncic for Slovenia. Group play for the tournament begins at the end of August, but there will be friendly competitions leading up to it.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is one of the biggest European stars in the game and is already an elite two-way threat after just two seasons in the NBA. He played for his home country of France last season in the Olympics, leading them to the Gold Medal game before losing to the United States after a flurry of ridiculous shots from Stephen Curry to close the game.
However, Wembanyama hadn't made a decision on Eurobasket yet. He missed the last part of the 2024-25 season due to deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, although it was announced recently that he is healthy and should be good to go for the start of next season.
ClutchPoints has reported that Victor Wembanyama will not participate in this year's Eurobasket, prioritizing his health in anticipation of the 2025-26 season, as will his fellow countryman Rudy Gobert. Although Spurs fans would've loved to watch Wembanyama play after his season was cut short, this is the best move for his long-term future.
Many fans took to social media to react to the reported news.
"I’m not happy at all with this but it is what it is," one fan replied.
"Sitting out for 'fitness' is a great way of saying I’m enjoying vacation," another fan said.
"Jokic will [win] a championship," a fan predicted.
The Spurs should have a good team with a healthy Wembanyama next season. De'Aaron Fox has had an offseason to get to know his new teammates, while they added Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant to their young core that is rapidly improving.
