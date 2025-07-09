NBA Fans React to Bronny James' Game in Lakers-Spurs

Inside The Spurs

Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers took down the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The California Classic Summer League has officially wrapped up, as the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs faced off for the last offseason game in Chase Center on Tuesday night.

In the California Classic finale, the Lakers got the best of the Spurs 89-88, and despite playing just 15 minutes, all eyes were on Bronny James. The Lakers were led by Dalton Knecht and Darius Bazley, who combined for 52 points, while James had an underwhelming game. James posted two points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and three turnovers on 1-5 shooting from the field.

Many fans took to social media to react to James' performance on Tuesday night against the Spurs.

"He's going to be just fine," one fan commented.

"It happens, keep grinding youngin' 💪🏽," another fan said.

"His defensive assignment had 2pts shot 1-7," a fan replied.

"🗑️ most overrated player ever maybe," one fan said.

"In summer league !? Bro if he can’t get to it in summer league idk," another fan commented.

"Because it was Dalton night. He will bounce back," a fan reassured.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) fives guard Bronny James (9)
Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) fives guard Bronny James (9) after scoring against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, the Spurs were led by David Jones-Garcia with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 9-14 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three-point range. The Summer League is the time for these young players to shine and have growing pains, so there is truly nothing to worry about for Bronny James after his poor performance.

