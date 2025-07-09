NBA Fans React to Bronny James' Game in Lakers-Spurs

Bronny James full highlights vs. San Antonio Spurs in the Summer League - 2 points on 1/5 FG, 0/2 from 3, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2 steals, 3 TOV, 1 PF, and a +/- of -1 in 15:01 minutes played.



Plenty of lowlights, sadly. pic.twitter.com/NcKgSLZGcm