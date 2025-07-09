NBA Fans React to Bronny James' Game in Lakers-Spurs
The California Classic Summer League has officially wrapped up, as the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs faced off for the last offseason game in Chase Center on Tuesday night.
In the California Classic finale, the Lakers got the best of the Spurs 89-88, and despite playing just 15 minutes, all eyes were on Bronny James. The Lakers were led by Dalton Knecht and Darius Bazley, who combined for 52 points, while James had an underwhelming game. James posted two points, one rebound, one assist, two steals, and three turnovers on 1-5 shooting from the field.
Many fans took to social media to react to James' performance on Tuesday night against the Spurs.
"He's going to be just fine," one fan commented.
"It happens, keep grinding youngin' 💪🏽," another fan said.
"His defensive assignment had 2pts shot 1-7," a fan replied.
"🗑️ most overrated player ever maybe," one fan said.
"In summer league !? Bro if he can’t get to it in summer league idk," another fan commented.
"Because it was Dalton night. He will bounce back," a fan reassured.
On the other side of the court, the Spurs were led by David Jones-Garcia with 25 points, six rebounds, and five assists on 9-14 shooting from the field and 3-5 from three-point range. The Summer League is the time for these young players to shine and have growing pains, so there is truly nothing to worry about for Bronny James after his poor performance.