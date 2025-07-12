Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React To Carter Bryant's Defensive Performance Against Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant drew plenty of attention on social media for his defensive performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday

Will Despart

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
LAS VEGAS -- No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper may have been the headliners for Saturday's Spurs vs. Mavericks game at NBA Summer League, but San Antonio's No. 14 overall pick, Carter Bryant, made quite the statement with his defensive performance as well.

Bryant's highlight reel from Saturday's game included an impressive block on an alley-oop attempt by Dallas' Moussa Cisse, in addition to a few lockdown possessions on the top-pick Flagg.

"This Carter Bryant defensive play is awesome," @tyler_rucker posted on X.

"Spurs are starting to look a lot like the early 2020s Baby Thunder," @DrewSemler replied.

"Carter Bryant is better than Lu Dort right now," @afuturemodern added

"bro guarding like he got beef," @guppie2121 replied.

"He’s a stud on defense," @DougsDogs101 wrote.

"(Flagg) has to get stronger or it’s gonna be tough against physical defenders that can move their feet," @_beauski added.

"Spurs got them another lockdown defender - ggs," @essentialceo replied.

"He did foul him twice but it’s preseason so who cares," @BoBoGoldenGod added.

"Cooper when Bryant is on him," @gameofphonez replied in a post accompanied by a GIF from Akon's "Locked Up" music video.

Bryant's stout performance on the defensive end made up for a lackluster outing offensively, as the University of Arizona product scored just 2 points in 0-of-7 shooting. Still, Bryant's +/- of +7 led the Spurs' starting lineup in the seven-point win.

Will Despart
