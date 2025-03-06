NBA Fans React to Chris Paul's Instagram Post After Spurs-Nets
Many assumed that the San Antonio Spurs' season was over after Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the year, but the hungry team continues to make the most of every opportunity. While the Spurs are sitting in 13th place in the West, four-and-a-half games behind a Play-In Tournament spot, they have had some bright spots.
The Spurs are coming off a dominant win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, led by young guard Devin Vassell with a 37-point outburst. Even without Wembanyama, the Spurs have enough talent to steal some wins down the stretch, especially with their new veteran backcourt.
In the offseason, the Spurs acquired 20-year veteran Chris Paul to lead their offense and paired him with star guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline.
Paul, 39, was brought in to be a veteran point guard to complement young superstar Wembanyama, but the 12-time All-Star has been impactful. Paul has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 9.0 points, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. In Tuesday's win, Paul dropped 11 points, seven assists, and two steals on 4-5 shooting.
Following their win over the Nets, Paul took to Instagram to share a victory post with the caption: "Message!! #KeepStackingDays #CantGiveUpNow"
Fans took to the comment section to react to his post and his solid performance.
"You shot 4/5 last night 👏 but we know you can shoot more bro pls" one fan said.
"Keep hooping! Keep shooting! Let’s make a run for the play in 👏🏾👏🏾," another fan commented.
"THATS MY POINT GOD! 💯💯💯" a fan replied.
Without Wembanyama, Paul continues to be the floor general that the Spurs need, even if they are not consistently stacking up wins like they were before.
