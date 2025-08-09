NBA Fans React to Cooper Flagg's Debut Announcement
The 2025 NBA offseason is mostly concluded, with just a few free agent situations to figure out, but most teams are already looking ahead to what the 2025-26 season has in store. On Friday, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the five 2025 Christmas Day matchups, along with the two opening night games.
Some marquee matchups are now set, like the San Antonio Spurs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas Day, or the Dallas Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors, but there are some other matchups to look forward to.
Charania reports that the opening night matchups will feature the Houston Rockets against the Thunder, along with the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers. The second night of the 2025-26 season will feature another matchup that is just as exciting, however.
Cooper Flagg's NBA debut
The Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first overall pick in June's draft, and the highly touted rookie will reportedly be making his NBA debut against this year's second overall pick, Dylan Harper, and the San Antonio Spurs.
"If the Mavericks’ provisional schedule holds, Dallas will play San Antonio at home on Opening Night on Oct. 22 in a showdown pitting No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg against No. 2 pick Dylan Harper, league sources tell @TheSteinLine and @DLLS_Sports," NBA insider Marc Stein reports.
Flagg, 18, was one of the best offensive and defensive prospects heading into this year's draft, and should be an immediate difference-maker for this Mavericks team looking to compete for a championship. While his debut did not make the NBA's opening night slate, this matchup against the Spurs will certainly be the marquee game of the second day.
Anthony Davis vs Victor Wembanyama
Of course, this Mavericks-Spurs matchup has many other notable matchups to watch for. Mavericks big man Anthony Davis, a ten-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, will be facing off against Spurs 21-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, who could make an MVP-caliber leap in his third NBA season.
Of course, regardless of this matchup between two of the league's top big men, all eyes will still be on Cooper Flagg. Many fans have taken to social media to react to Flagg's reported NBA debut against the Spurs.
"#1 Vs. #2 Draft Pick Of The 2025 NBA Draft Going At It… I Like It…." one fan posted.
"Coop vs Harper and AD vs Wemby to start the season!" another fan said. "Good move here!"
"Oh my bro again, our season opener has been against the Spurs for 3 years in a row. But at least we got Coop vs Wemby," another fan replied.