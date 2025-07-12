NBA Fans React To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Spurs-Mavericks
LAS VEGAS — Cooper Flagg's first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas did not go perfectly as planned. He shot 5-for-21, scoring only 10 points, but made an impact in a variety of ways.
It was a different story in the second game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dylan Harper, the second overall pick by the Spurs, made his Summer League debut, scoring 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, grabbing six rebounds in 17 minutes.
But it was Flagg that stole the show, scoring 31 points on an efficient 10-for-20 shooting, while also going 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. Flagg struggled with his shot against the Lakers, but looked much smoother and more confident in his second go-around. Throughout the Spurs game, Flagg had social media going off with his variety of plays.
Ryan Nembhard delivered a perfect lob for Flagg in transition, and he threw it down with force, getting the crowd to its feet at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Flagg made it a point to get to the basket instead of settling for jumpers and finished nicely with his left hand late in the third quarter.
Then, he showcased his ability to play both ends of the floor, which is what made him such an enticing prospect coming out of Duke University. With seconds to go in the third quarter, Flagg drove the lane and threw down a one-handed slam, thwarting the Spurs' attempt to end the quarter with a basket.
Then in the 4th quarter, he finished off a fastbreak with a dunk all by himself with the Mavericks down 11.
Even though the Spurs got the victory, Flagg showed more confidence and some thrilling plays throughout his second game, but his poise and performance on defense prove that he has a high floor as an NBA player.
