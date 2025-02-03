Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React to De'Aaron Fox Trade to San Antonio Spurs

NBA fans could not believe how much the Sacramento Kings received for De'Aaron Fox

Matt Guzman

Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox warms up before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
After a complicated few weeks, the deal is done.

In a three-team deal involving the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, and Chicago Bulls, De'Aaron Fox is officially joining Victor Wembanyama as the team's second bona fide All-Star. Safe to say, amid a slew of reports leading up to the trade, there was no shortage of buzz in the aftermath.

"Winning it in the next 2 years. Calling it," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"What a great trade for the Spurs!" another wrote.

As part of the deal, Bulls star Zach LaVine, 29, is headed to Sacramento as the second big name. The full trade details are as follows:

SAS gets: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

SAC gets: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first round picks (2025 CHA via SAS and top-14 protected; 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN via SAS), three second round picks (2025 CHI via SAS, 2028 DEN and 31-33 protected, 2028 own back via CHI)

CHI gets: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, own 2025 first-round pick (via SAS)

Some NBA fans were shocked that the Sacramento Kings somehow received more first-round picks for De'Aaron Fox than the Dallas Mavericks

Via @JDCowboys2: "3 first round picks.. Nico Harrison needs to be investigated"

Prior to the trade, much of the discourse involved which stars San Antonio would have to part with. Stephon Castle was deemed untouchable, but beyond him, the idea of Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, or even Jeremy Sochan seemed inevitable.

Instead, the Spurs were able to avoid all of it. Moving forward, they still control six of their next seven first-round picks, a pair of unprotected Atlanta Hawks first-rounders, and several pick swaps to go along with their fully intact young core.

Collins, Jones, and Cissoko were dealt with to help meet salary expectations and now will move on to the next chapters of their respective young careers. As for Fox and the Spurs?

As their fans would likely tell you, the trajectory is only up.

