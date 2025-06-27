NBA Fans React To Dylan Harper's Controversial Decision
Traditionally, across major North American professional sports leagues, franchises tend to honor past greats by retiring their number. Looking at the NBA, franchises like the Boston Celtics have retired 24 numbers, while the Toronto Raptors have retired just one number in Vince Carter's number 15.
However, there's also the case of players who are active and are likely to have their numbers retired, but have moved to a different team. That includes LeBron James, who's likely to have his number 23 retired there. Following the 2025 NBA Draft, Rutgers guard and San Antonio Spurs second overall pick Dylan Harper made a rather controversial pick when selecting his jersey number.
Harper will wear No. 2 for the Spurs, the number he wore at Rutgers during his one season, and most notably worn by now Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard during his time in San Antonio. Even though the number isn't retired, Harper's decision sparked fans online to share their opinions on the controversial move.
"Disrespectful to Kawhi wow," one user shared.
"ngl I don’t think any spur should wear that. regardless of kawhi’s exit he deserves that jersey retired," one user stated.
"Yall so emotional over a number," another fan added.
"No way. Spurs shouldn’t let this number be worn," a fan replied.
"Harper will redeem number 2 and bring honor," a user proclaimed.
As can be seen by the reactions, many fans believe that Harper shouldn't be able to wear the number, given Leonard was a Finals MVP and multi-time All-Star with the Spurs. However, his exit from San Antonio wasn't the smoothest, meaning the Spurs could be looking to restore the greatness that number once bestowed.
