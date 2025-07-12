NBA Fans React To Dylan Harper's Massive Block in Spurs-Mavericks
LAS VEGAS — Prior to Saturday's marquee matchup between Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg, the former rookie's status was in the air.
Harper was drafted second overall by the San Antonio Spurs and has since been nursing a minor groin injury that kept him sidelined for the team's three-game slate at the California Classic in San Francisco and Game 1 of the NBA 2K26 Summer League.
After he was cleared to play against Dallas, he began finding a rhythm on both ends of the floor. By halftime, his most impressive play came on the defensive end.
With just over a minute to play in the second quarter, Harper was tasked with guarding Mavericks guard Ryan Nembhard. As Nembhard took the ball down the court, Harper began closing the gap to the rim before elevating off his non-dominant leg to meet him at the rim.
The result? A blocked shot with both players spilling into the courtside crowd. Safe to say, the play made waves on social media.
"Two first round rookies defending like they take it personal," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, referring to Harper and Carter Bryant. "I could cry tears of joy."
"I am so excited for Spurs players that defend," another said.
"Sheesh," another fan simply put.
The Spurs and Mavericks went back-and-forth throughout the first half with Flagg leading the way for Dallas and both Harper and David Jones-Garcia spearheading San Antonio.
Harper's offensive prowess is already well known, but what he brings on defense could be a pleasant surprise for an already strong defensive roster.