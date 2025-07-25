NBA Fans React To Ex-NBA All-Star’s Wild Victor Wembanyama Take
The next generation of stars is starting to take over the NBA, with players like Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Haliburton making their cases during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Looking into next season, there are plenty of other young stars around the league expected to join in the conversation with those three mentioned players, as the pressure will be on.
Two of those players are Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. With Paolo already looking like an elite offensive star and Wembanyama displaying jaw-dropping skills on both ends of the floor, ex-NBA All-Star Jeff Teague decided to come out and say which player he thinks has the edge in who's better.
"The reason I say [Paolo]'s better than Wemby is because Wemby ain't really did nothing. We just like Wemby because he's a freak... He's a phenomenal player, but I'm just going to go with what I see," Teague said on his podcast "Club 520." A take that hasn't seemed to age well with many, fans from across the NBA poured in with their reactions to Teague's hot take.
"and what has paolo done? lead his team to a first round exit?" a fan questioned.
"Paolo is so slept on," one user stated.
"Take going to age horribly," a fan predicted.
"Paulo is diffy he just needs to hit the 3 consistently & its over," another fan added.
"No logic just senseless babble," another fan replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, plenty of users are calling out Teague for his take, while some are in support of Paolo being better than Wembanyama. With both rosters drastically improving this offseason, it's postseason or bust for both of them, and they can further their case over the other based on how well they do in the playoffs.
