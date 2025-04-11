NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant Injury News Before Suns-Spurs
After losing eight consecutive games, the Phoenix Suns have officially been eliminated from postseason contention, despite being one of the most star-studded teams in the NBA.
Backed by a star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, who have made a combined $150 million this season alone, the Suns had as high expectations as any other team but fell flat. Now, the Suns head into what feels like a pointless matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, but will continue to be shorthanded.
After missing the last five games with an ankle sprain, the Suns have ruled out superstar forward Kevin Durant for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
Durant has likely played his last game of the season already, and could have even played his last game as a Phoenix Sun, pending an expected offseason trade. The 36-year-old forward is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season with efficient 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits, but could not do enough to lead Phoenix to the postseason.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Durant's status for Friday's game, and most are ready to wrap up their 2024-25 campaign.
"Realizing the KD era in Phoenix is over," one fan commented.
"HONESTLY MAN NO ONE EVEN CARES AT THIS POINT 🤦🏽♂️," another fan said.
"Shut everyone down man lol," a fan suggested.
"Let’s goooooo Book and Beal playing🙏🏽," one fan replied.
At this point in the season, the Spurs are fighting for better draft lottery odds, while the Suns have nothing left to play for, win or lose, since they do not own their first-round pick this year. Regardless, Friday's matchup in Phoenix could be interesting as both teams near the end of the season.