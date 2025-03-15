NBA Fans React to LaMelo Ball's Performance in Spurs-Hornets
Without their two biggest stars, the San Antonio Spurs fell short once again to the Charlotte Hornets.
Stephon Castle had another productive night during his first outing back in the starting lineup; the rookie filled the spot after De'Aaron Fox was announced to be out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair ligament damage in his left fifth finger.
As Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson explained, the larger role was no different for Castle.
"We've thrown a lot of things at him," Johnson said. "He had to start early on because of health issues and availability and then we brought him off the bench. Then he started again. Then we brought him off the bench."
Castle logged 26 points Friday, but his efforts were in vain as the Hornets, led by LaMelo Ball's 27 points, logged four 20-point scorers of their own. Ball also became the first player in Charlotte history to log 15 assists and seven three-pointers in a game.
"The best out of the Ball brothers!" one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"Future MVP," another wrote.
"He proving he can win," one more chimed in.
With the win, the Hornets moved one game closer to the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference, but will likely find themselves back in lottery contention when the regular season wraps up.
As for the Spurs, Friday's loss proved that their chase of the postseason is likely over.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right