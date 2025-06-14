NBA Fans React to Latest Kevin Durant Trade News
Throughout the NBA playoffs, it seemed as if though Kevin Durant going to the San Antonio Spurs was going to be a very likely outcome.
However, as time progressed, it's looking more and more like Durant won't be joining the Spurs. According to the latest report from Shams Charania of ESPN, the three teams that seem to be focused on acquiring Durant are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat.
“The focus of the Suns conversations have been on a few of the teams," Charania said. "The Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.”
"Choosing to finally make a star move only after trading jimmy after doing nothing for 5 years is so infuriating. Kd does nothing for them. They are going to be a nonfactor in the east and are going to mortgage assets for nothing," said one angry Miami Heat fan.
"Suns and Minnesota makes sense. They could use Durant to get over the hump," said another NBA fan.
Grant Afseth from RG.com also confirmed Charania's report by claiming that the Spurs are unlikely to land Durant and are expected to choose Dylan Harper with the number two pick.
"The San Antonio Spurs remain active in offseason discussions, but league sources tell RG there is increasing doubt the team will ultimately land Kevin Durant via trade — and the present expectation is that the Spurs will use the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft to select Dylan Harper, barring a surprise development," Afseth said.
Even if the San Antonio Spurs don't land Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's very clear that the team will have a bright future moving forward.
