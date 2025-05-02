NBA Fans React to Major Gregg Popovich News
Not many coaches can say they've won a championship coaching their sport, nonetheless multiple. For the San Antonio Spurs, winning became almost second nature to them, in large part due to the coaching of Gregg Popovich. Popovich took over for San Antonio back during the 1996-97 season, and went on to lead the Spurs to 50 or more wins 19 times.
Success that truly can't be fathomed, Popovich did have some help along the way with guys like Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginóbili. However, his five NBA Championships cemented him as one of the greatest to ever do it, and now his career as a coach has come to a close.
In a statement shared by the Spurs organization, Popovich will step down from his role as head coach and transition into President of Basketball Operations. Following a similar move that Pat Riley did with the Miami Heat, the Popovich era takes a new twist in San Antonio. Seeing the news, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions.
"Thanks for the memories coach Pop!" one fan shared.
"Great for everyone. Bring on the new era," another user responded.
"To the greatest coach ever, thank you for everything. From the high standard of values & ethics, to the 5 Championships, and everything in between, you are 1 of many reasons that I'm a Spurs fan. I'm forever grateful for the memories. 🐐🖤 #ThankYouPop #SpursFamily," one fan commented.
"The best he can do for the team RN. Glad hes still staying around," another fan added.
As can be seen by the reactions, a lot of heartfelt messages to Popovich for what he was able to do in San Antonio. With the franchise ushering in a new era under Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, Popovich stepping aside allows Mitch Johnson to be promoted and take control of the long-term vision of the team.
