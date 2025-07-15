NBA Fans React to Major Victor Wembanyama News
The San Antonio Spurs caught a huge break in the 2023 offseason when they landed the first pick in the draft to select Victor Wembanyama, quickly finding their new franchise cornerstone. The 7-foot-3 phenom has had some health concerns early in his career, but when he is on the court, he has not disappointed.
Last season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game en route to his first All-Star appearance, but he only played 46 games. Wembanyama was shut down at the All-Star break after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, but the star center is finally returning to action.
On Monday, Wembanyama made it official that he is cleared to return to action.
"I'm officially cleared to return," Wembanyama said. "It just happened — I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again!"
Many fans have taken to social media after hearing the incredible health update from Wembanyama.
"It's a wrap wemby year 3 let's get it 😈😈😈," one fan replied.
"A healthy and improved Wemby will be a scary sight to see next season 😮💨," another fan said.
"Not only has Victor Wembanyama been cleared to play, but he's been participating in open gym runs with his Spurs teammates the last few days in Las Vegas," Don Harris reported.
"Top 5 MVP and DPOY season incoming," a fan predicted.
"the league should be scared 🙂↕️🙌🏻," another fan said.