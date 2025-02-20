Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React To Massive Victor Wembanyama Injury News

The San Antonio Spurs have released a devastating injury update for Victor Wembanyama

Matt Guzman

Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) walks off the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
AUSTIN, Texas — Announced by the San Antonio Spurs Thursday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

The condition was discovered upon Wembanyama's return from the All-Star Game in San Francisco.

Deep vein thrombosis is a form of a blood clot, and while a serious diagnosis, isn't expected to be a long-term health concern. The Spurs are optimistic Wembanyama will make a full recovery for next season.

Wembanyama's season-ending injury is devastating, as the 7-foot-3 phenom was having one of the best sophomore years of any NBA player ever. The 21-year-old will finish his season averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks while shooting 35.2 percent on 8.8 3-point attempts per game.

Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the league's youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in history, and a guaranteed spot on an All-NBA Team, but will now fall short of the 65-game threshold needed to be eligible.

Chuck's Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Chuck's Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against Chuckís Global Stars during the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fans across the league have taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking injury news.

"This is such big loss to such a fun team to watch," one fan commented. "Prayers for quick recovery!"

"Wow what a tremendous loss for San Antonio after trading for Fox to lose Wemby for the season," another fan replied. "Just tragic news for the Spurs"

"DUDE WHAT IS GOING ON???" a fan questioned.

Within the locker room, the Spurs, initially, were just as surprised. Yet with still have a season to play, they remain focused on the task at hand.

"It's tough more than anything," Spurs veteran Chris Paul said, "for all of us. Knowing how much he means to our team, but more so how much he means to the game and how much he loves to play."

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

