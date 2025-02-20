NBA Fans React To Massive Victor Wembanyama Injury News
AUSTIN, Texas — Announced by the San Antonio Spurs Thursday afternoon, Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
The condition was discovered upon Wembanyama's return from the All-Star Game in San Francisco.
Deep vein thrombosis is a form of a blood clot, and while a serious diagnosis, isn't expected to be a long-term health concern. The Spurs are optimistic Wembanyama will make a full recovery for next season.
Wembanyama's season-ending injury is devastating, as the 7-foot-3 phenom was having one of the best sophomore years of any NBA player ever. The 21-year-old will finish his season averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks while shooting 35.2 percent on 8.8 3-point attempts per game.
Wembanyama was well on his way to becoming the league's youngest Defensive Player of the Year winner in history, and a guaranteed spot on an All-NBA Team, but will now fall short of the 65-game threshold needed to be eligible.
Fans across the league have taken to social media to react to the heartbreaking injury news.
"This is such big loss to such a fun team to watch," one fan commented. "Prayers for quick recovery!"
"Wow what a tremendous loss for San Antonio after trading for Fox to lose Wemby for the season," another fan replied. "Just tragic news for the Spurs"
"DUDE WHAT IS GOING ON???" a fan questioned.
Within the locker room, the Spurs, initially, were just as surprised. Yet with still have a season to play, they remain focused on the task at hand.
"It's tough more than anything," Spurs veteran Chris Paul said, "for all of us. Knowing how much he means to our team, but more so how much he means to the game and how much he loves to play."
Related Articles
Post-All-Star Break, Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle Has Fully Arrived
Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline