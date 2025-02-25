Inside The Spurs

NBA Fans React to New San Antonio Spurs Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be undersized once again after Charles Bassey sustained another injury

Matt Guzman

Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) reaches for a rebound over teammates forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and guard Stephon Castle (5) and Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (28) reaches for a rebound over teammates forward Jeremy Sochan (10) and guard Stephon Castle (5) and Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Once again, the San Antonio Spurs will be undersized Tuesday evening.

After leaving Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans early with a left knee injury, the team announced that Charles Bassey will be out for the second straight contest between the pair with an acute-on-chronic bone bruise.

The injury marks Bassey's 22nd missed game, and NBA fans made sure to weigh in.

"Poor Charles Bassey," one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "can’t catch a break."

"Been a rough stretch for him," another fan said, "and Spurs need him to finish out this season. Glad to hear it’s nothing too serious at this point."

The Spurs, since losing Victor Wembanyama to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in his right shoulder, had been awaiting Bassey's return from a sprained MCL earlier in the season. After making his return against the Detroit Pistons in Austin, Texas, he's now set to be sidelined once again.

The result? Bismack Biyombo — now on his second 10-day contract — is the primary big until Bassey's return. For Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson, that's not the worst thing.

"He’s been doing those things for many years," Johnson said of Biyombo. "When you get a guy off the couch, technically like that ... you aren’t surprised.”

Tipoff from Game 2 between the Spurs and Pelicans is set for 8 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Matt Guzman
