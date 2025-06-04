NBA Fans React to Rare Victor Wembanyama Appearance
The San Antonio Spurs might not be the biggest market team in the NBA, but that hasn't prevented them from being in the spotlight over the years. A main reason for that is the success they've had, especially during the Gregg Popovich tenure. Now, with Popovich having stepped down as head coach, the new era under Mitch Johnson looks like it will still have plenty of eyes on them.
While having the second overall pick in this year's draft will help, that attention mainly stems from the presence of Victor Wembanyama. The international superstar saw his second season in the NBA cut short due to a blood clot, but next season looks like he'll have a chance at making his first postseason run. Getting the support of the community, Wembanyama recently made a surprise appearance.
Strolling the neighborhoods of San Antonio, teenager Miller Borushko was caught by surprise when the Spurs star asked to join him in a game of H.O.R.S.E. on a local court. It's not every day you see a pro athlete in public, let alone get the chance to play basketball with one. Seeing this story, fans took the opportunity to react to the unique experience.
"look at wemby man, so inspirational," one user replied.
"Wemby really seems like an awesome guy. Future of the league is in good hands," another user added.
"class act," a user shared.
"Such an amazing human being," a fan commented.
"What a great guy," another user replied.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans were pleased to see the Spurs superstar interacting with the community. While he has a long way from reaching the status of somebody like Tim Duncan, it seems as though the city has already embraced him.
