NBA Fans React to San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder News
The 2025 NBA offseason is still ongoing, with key free agents like Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes, and Cam Thomas all still looking for their next contract. However, with these free agency negotiations expected to drag on over the coming weeks, the league can't sit around and wait with the 2025-26 season on the way.
Recently, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed some of the major games on the 2025-26 season slate, including both Opening Night and Christmas Day games. Luckily, for fans of the San Antonio Spurs, they'll get to see their team play on the biggest stage of the season.
For the NBA's Christmas Day slate, the Spurs are set to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, a matchup of two of the best young teams in the NBA. While the Thunder are a young team just like the Spurs, they're further ahead in their rebuild, coming off an NBA Finals victory this past year. Regardless, fans will get to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama go head-to-head.
Seeing this, fans took to social media to share their reactions, especially fans who were upset not to see their team earn a spot on the Christmas Day slate.
"The NBA said yeah we don’t need East representation this year… thank you," one fan shared.
"spurs thunder sounds like a nap rockets lakers the only real slay," one fan boldly stated.
One fan decided to suggest his own lineup: "Cavs vs Knicks Spurs Vs Mavericks Lakers vs Warriors Rockets vs Nuggets Thunder vs Timberwolves"
"No Celtics is criminal," another fan replied.
"Where are the Magic?" another fan questioned.
The History Of NBA Christmas Day
The Spurs appeared on Christmas Day last season, matching up against the New York Knicks as Wembanyama's 42 points and 18 rebounds weren't enough as they fell 117-114. In terms of the history of Christmas Day in the NBA, the Knicks hold the record for the most appearances, as well as tied for most wins, and lead with 32 total losses.
Every current NBA team has appeared on Christmas Day, except for the Charlotte Hornets. While a harsh reality, it all comes down to the fact that they aren't a big market team and haven't seen much success since joining the NBA.
The Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons are the three teams to have played the least recently, as all of their last appearances on Christmas Day came in the 2000s. The Pacers likely would've been a lock for this upcoming season, had Tyrese Haliburton not gone down with a torn Achilles.
Related Articles
San Antonio Spurs Sign Former OKC Thunder Champion
NBA Fans React to Cooper Flagg's Debut Announcement
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown's Unexpected Admission on Spurs Legend