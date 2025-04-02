NBA Fans React to Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle News
SAN ANTONIO — If the race wasn't already decided, Stephon Castle put the finishing touches on his winning Rookie of the Year campaign Tuesday.
The San Antonio Spurs rookie earned the NBA's Rookie of the Month Award for March, joining David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama as the only players in franchise history to win the award multiple times in a season.
NBA Fans got to posting once the news broke.
"Castle and Wemby are going to be an insane combo for years to come," one fan wrote.
"Give Castle the rookie of the year already!" another proclaimed.
"As he should be. Future is bright in San Antonio," one more said.
In March, Castle appeared in 17 games, averaging a rookie-best 19.5 points to go with 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 28.8 minutes. He scored in double figures in 15-of-17 games, including nine games with 20-or-more, and was the only rookie to make more than 100 field goals in the month.
San Antonio has just eight games remaining on its schedule, all of which will be played without Victor Wembanyama or De'Aaron Fox. The former has been out with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder since Feb. 20, while the latter underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his left pinkie.
In their absence, Castle has certainly stepped up.
